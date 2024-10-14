27-year-old man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Arlington parking lot, police say

ARLINGTON – A 27-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in an Arlington parking lot late Sunday, police said.

The SUV was still in drive and investigators believe someone shot him as he drove through the parking lot, Arlington police said in a news release.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Wilcrest Drive around 11:05 p.m. Sunday following multiple reports of shots fired in the area, according to a news release from Arlington police. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds slumped over inside a 2011 Ford Edge in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The victim's SUV had multiple bullet holes in it and appeared to have hit several other parked vehicles before coming to a stop. Evidence indicates that high-risk drug activity was involved, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity once next of kin has been notified.

The Arlington Police Department is investigating. There was no information about witnesses or a possible suspect as of Monday mornings.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Stafford at (817)-459-5739 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817)-469-8477.