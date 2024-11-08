Man indicted for human trafficking after holding 15-year-old captive in Denton, police say

DENTON – A 23-year-old man has been indicted on six felony charges following a coordinated effort by multiple law enforcement agencies to rescue a 15-year-old girl held captive in Denton.

On Aug. 22, Frisco police reached out to the Denton Police Department for assistance in locating the girl, Denton police shared in a news release. The victim reported that Jordan Hagen was holding her in his apartment and wouldn't let her leave.

She provided additional details about her location, enabling officers from Denton, Frisco and the University of North Texas police departments to trace her to an apartment on W. Oak Street in Denton. When authorities arrived, Hagen was arrested without incident, and the victim was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Investigators learned that Hagen met the victim online through the Chatib chat room and communicated with her via the Session messaging app, police said. He is accused of picking her up in Frisco and transporting her to his apartment in Denton.

On Thursday, a Denton County grand jury indicted Hagen on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking of persons, indecency with a child, online solicitation of a minor and possession of promotion of lewd visual material. He is being held at the Denton County Jail on a $325,000 bond.