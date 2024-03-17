Man in critical condition after West 7th shooting

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth police are busy after another shooting in the West 7th area.

A man was shot after a verbal altercation along Bledsoe Street just after midnight. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and no suspects are in custody yet.

This is at least the third violent crime in the popular entertainment district this year and concerns were already high following the random killing of a TCU student nearby last fall.

It's gotten to the point where some West 7th residents tell us they're tired of being on edge every single weekend.

"It makes us worry if it's even safe to walk around our neighborhood," West 7th resident Zada Trejo told CBS News Texas previously. "We're actually thinking about possibly leaving after all these incidents happening. It is scary."

In recent months, Fort Worth has tried to boost security in the entertainment district, adding more police units, and cameras and banning open containers. A new safety ambassador patrol program is also on the table but we're told a majority of West 7th property owners will need to opt in for that to be implemented.