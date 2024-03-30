Man found fatally shot in Forest Lane parking lot: Dallas police

DALLAS – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday in the 9500 block of Forest Lane.

When they arrived on scene about 3:55 a.m., officers found a man fatally shot in a convenience store parking lot.

According to a Dallas police news release, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting in identifying the man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Orlandus Bronner at (214) 952-5775 or email at orlandus.bronner@dallaspolice.gov