Man fatally shot in Fort Worth's West 7th area
FORT WORTH - A man died after a shooting in Fort Worth's West 7th area Saturday night.
Fort Worth police officers were called to the 2900 block of Crockett Street for a shooting, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not survive.
There is not currently information on a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.