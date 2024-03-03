Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot in Fort Worth's West 7th area

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH - A man died after a shooting in Fort Worth's West 7th area Saturday night.

Fort Worth police officers were called to the 2900 block of Crockett Street for a shooting, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not survive.

There is not currently information on a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 2:44 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.