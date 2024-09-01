Man drowns after jumping into pond in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE — A man has died after jumping into a pond in Grand Prairie.

Fire officials reported that the Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a possible drowning at approximately 10:31 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of South State Highway 161.

A witness stated that a man was last seen jumping into the pond and did not resurface.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search, recovering the body of a 35-year-old man.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased.