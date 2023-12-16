Man dies after being shot while driving, crashing in Dallas
DALLAS - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting and single-vehicle car crash Saturday.
Dallas police were called to a shooting just before 5:30 a.m. at E. RL Thornton Freeway and Exit Ramp 46 just before the Hardwood Street Bridge.
DPD said the initial investigation revealed a man was shot while driving in that area, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a sign. He died from his injury.
Authorities have not yet released the man's identity.
This is a developing story.
