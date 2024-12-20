Man arrested for murder after human remains identified as missing Denton woman

DENTON – A man who lived with a Denton woman before her disappearance five years ago has been charged with her murder.

Don Edward Bullard Denton Police Department

Denton police confirmed Friday that human remains found at a rented residence on N. Mayhill Road have been identified as 41-year-old Angelique Yvonne Hataway.

Don Edward Bullard Jr., who was believed to be the last person to see her and had denied knowing her whereabouts, has been arrested in connection with Hataway's death, police said.

Hataway was reported missing in April 2019 after last contacting her family in January 2019.

According to Denton police, Hataway's remains were found on Sept. 10 behind the residence that she and Bullard shared in the 500 block of N. Mayhill Road. Personal effects at the scene matched Hataway's belongings. A DNA comparison confirmed the remains as Hataway's on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant for Bullard was issued Thursday. While Bullard remains jailed on unrelated charges, his bond hasn't been set on the murder charge, according to police.