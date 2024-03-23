Man arrested after missing child found in his Sansom Park apartment: Police

SANSOM PARK – A man has been arrested after a child went missing and ended up in his apartment.

Sansom Park police say the child's family didn't know the man.

He isn't being identified because of an ongoing investigation, police said. He has been charged with endangering a child.

The search for the child started when police responded Friday to a missing person call at 2900 La Junta Street – the Sansom Bluff Apartments.

The child was found after Sansom Park police received help from officers with the Fort Worth, White Settlement, River Oaks, Westworth Village and Castleberry ISD police departments, a news release said.

Sansom Park police say the investigation continues.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.