Man accused of killing dog, Roman Collins arrested holding shotgun in church

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - He was arrested while holding a shotgun inside a church, now Roman Collins faces a charge for reportedly killing a dog in the place of worship's community garden.

Fort Worth police took the 26-year-old into custody on Aug. 23 at the Jefferson Unitarian Church on Sandy Lane.

Arriving officers found the deceased dog first. They said there were multiple shell casings around the carcass. Police left only to return that afternoon after someone called saying Collins was armed, and inside the church threatening to "kill people," police said.

When officers searched Collins, they found several weapons including a shotgun, a large fixed blade style knife, a handgun, several loaded magazines, medical equipment and a water canteen. Then, they searched his truck, finding a rifle which was converted to accept handgun magazines. Homeland Security Unit

The department's Homeland Security Unit took the lead on the investigation. They requested the Fort Worth Fire Department arson/bomb unit to conduct a security sweep of the church, courtyard and the Collin's truck for explosive devices.

The Fort Worth Police Department SWAT unit later conducted a search warrant as well at Collins' home with help from the FBI and ATF.

Collins was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on charges of terroristic threat, cruelty to a non-livestock animal, and places weapons prohibited.