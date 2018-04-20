Judge orders no bond for reported Deep Ellum domestic abuser

UPDATED: April 20, 2018 6:30 PM

With the blessing of the survivor's family, a GoFundMe page was set up to help with medical, dental and counseling costs during her recovery.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police have arrested a man accused in a vicious attack in Deep Ellum.

Dallas police have charged Jarod Lennis Broussard, 36, with a felony family violence assault.

It happened Thursday morning shortly before 2 a.m. on the 2700 block of Canton Street.

A witness at the Adam Hats Lofts across the street was recording what appeared to begin as a loud argument when he captured it suddenly turn violent.

The video shows a man punch the victim, sending her flying into the side of a building.

Posted to a private Deep Ellum Community Watch page on Facebook, the video immediately alarmed neighbors like Micheal Roos.

His reaction, he says, "Horrid! That nobody needs to be treated like that. Man or woman."

Roos received permission to post the video publicly, and he did.

"This guy needs to be stopped and people who are doing stuff like this need to be called out ," he said.

Dallas Police identified the man in the video as Jarod Broussard and the victim as a woman he was dating.

Jarod Broussard (credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Department)

A Facebook post in his name read, "…So there's a video going around of what looks to be really bad. Trust me it's not what you think and the video is actually about six mins long instead of 25 seconds! And no I never punched anyone in the face, she'll tell your (sic) herself…"

That denial prompted a local nightclub manager to release a second video captured by one of the business' surveillance cameras. It shows the man violently snatching the victim's cell phone. When she tries to retrieve it, he chokes her.

A Dallas police statement says he placed both of his hands around her neck, "strangling her for approximately 7 seconds." He's later seen in surveillance footage throwing her against the wall again, this time leaving her lying on the ground.

"My phone has not stopped ringing today," said Roos.

Roos says he's fielded calls and messages from other women alleging abuse and even one from the victim's brother.

"He thanked me, and he said, as hard as it is to watch, thank you for putting this out there," said Roos.

The reaction he was most interested in seeing, though was from law enforcement.

Thursday night, the Dallas Police department's Fugitive Unit arrested Broussard and booked him into the Lew Sterrett Jail.

A Dallas County Judge has ordered he be held without bond.

Dallas police say they victim suffered a laceration to the back of her head, scrapes on her knees and a chipped tooth from the assault.

Theory Nightclub in Uptown, where Broussard reportedly worked as a bouncer, released the following statement Thursday: