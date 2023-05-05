Watch CBS News
Machete-wielding man killed by officers in McKinney, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in McKinney early Friday morning, police said.

At 5:17 a.m., police responded to several 911 calls in regard to an active disturbance at the American Inn motel located on University Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect wielding a machete and gave him multiple commands to drop the weapon.

Police said the suspect did not drop his weapon and continued advancing toward officers. The officers subsequently opened fire—striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this time.

The Texas Rangers have since taken the lead in this investigation.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 2:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

