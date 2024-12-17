Lyft driver stabbed, carjacked in Frisco, police say; 19-year-old suspect arrested

A 19-year-old Frisco man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed and stole a Lyft driver's car and led police on a chase Monday night.

Frisco police were called to the Legends at Legacy apartment complex at 3700 Legacy Drive around 5:45 p.m. for a reported robbery. Responding officers found the victim, a Lyft driver, with a deep gash on his neck.

Police said, "despite his wounds," the victim was able to tell them a customer had stabbed him in the neck and stolen his vehicle. The Lyft driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives on the scene investigated and discovered the suspect's identity and other details.

Just after 9 p.m., patrolling officers near the intersection of 423 and 380 spotted the stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver did not stop, however, instead fleeing at a high rate of speed, at which point officers lost sight of it near 423 and Rockhill.

Antwain Williams Frisco Police

With assistance from multiple agencies, the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Antwain Williams of Frisco, was taken into custody after a second pursuit and foot chase.

Williams has been charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest or detention (vehicle) and evading arrest or detention (on foot). He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for sexual performance by a child.

Frisco police said the victim is reported to be in stable condition.

"We are very fortunate for the quick and skilled response of our officers, members of the Frisco Fire Department, and the hospital's medical team which clearly saved the life of this victim," said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson.

A Lyft spokesperson released the following statement to CBS News Texas:

"The incident described has no place in the Lyft community or our society. Our thoughts are with the driver, and we have reached out to offer our support. We have permanently removed the rider from the Lyft platform, and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation."

Shilson thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, Prosper Police Department, Little Elm Police Department, Celina Police Department, and the Denton County Sheriff's Office for the coordinated effort in apprehending the suspect.