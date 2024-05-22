LIV Golf comes to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — LIV Golf is officially coming to North Texas. The new league will host its 2024 Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton this September.

It will be LIV Golf's first tournament in North Texas.

"I'm for golf, and as long as you have a passion about golf and know golf is a tremendous opportunity to expand relationships and take it nationally and internationally, then I'm interested in supporting that, whether it's USGA, PGA or LIV," said Albert Huddleston, the founder and owner of Maridoe Golf Club.

The polarizing Saudi-funded league launched in 2021 and immediately split the professional golf world in two. The PGA TOUR announced plans last summer to join forces with its rival, but it's unclear when the merger will happen or what it will look like.

"In the meantime, we want to host quality tournaments, meet nice people, and introduce nice people to quality golf," said Huddleston. "We want to bring great golf to Carrollton, to Dallas, to the Dallas-Fort Worth area."

Golf is booming in North Texas. The PGA of America opened its new headquarters in Frisco in 2022, and the PGA Tour hosts two popular tournaments in the metroplex.

Fans say there's room for more events in an area that's proven to be great for the game.

"I think LIV coming here just further solidifies that," said Darren Dortch, a member of Maridoe Golf Club. "To hear that it's official and it's going to happen, I think it's pretty neat for the community and for Maridoe."

Some of the best players in the world will try their luck at Maridoe Golf Club in a 13-team, head-to-head competition September 20th-22nd. The total purse will be $50 million.

"This year's Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club holds special significance for me as we make our Dallas debut and our team strives to defend our title in front of a home crowd," said Crushers GC Captain, Bryson DeChambeau, in a statement. "I'm excited to play this course and compete in front of Texas fans for our closing event and can't wait to bring LIV Golf's electrifying energy and fierce competition to Dallas."

Huddleston expects at least 15,000 spectators at the event.

"My goal is to make sure that everyone comes out here and hopefully, they have a hand on a grandchild or child, and we see the entire fabric of the community out and have a good time," Huddleston said.

In addition to watching the tournament play, fans will be able to enjoy live music and other family-friendly activities. Tickets are already on sale now at LIVGolf.com.

Parking is free, and active-duty military, veteran service members, and children 12 years old and younger will receive free grounds passes.