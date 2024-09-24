Little Elm police serve warrant in connection to multi-state theft ring

LITTLE ELM – The Little Elm Police Department helped investigate a multi-state theft ring on Tuesday.

At around 11:30 a.m., Little Elm PD said it assisted with enforcing a search warrant on Countryside Way in the Union Park neighborhood.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, showing several police vehicles on the street and officials going in and out of the home.

The search was part of a multi-state theft ring investigation in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, according to Little Elm police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.