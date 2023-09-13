Light rain brings cooler temperatures to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're tracking more showers in your First Alert Forecast. In fact, through Saturday, some areas in North Texas could see between two and three inches of rain, which could produce some localized flooding.

A few scattered showers are expected Wednesday, especially through the morning, as a front remains stalled well to our south. Later in the afternoon, there will be a few isolated showers around, meaning there won't be steady rain all day in North Texas. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday evening, there will be cloudy skies with increasing showers, especially overnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.



On Thursday, there will be scattered rain and perhaps a thunderstorm. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, even for part of your morning commute. Localized flooding is possible. Remember, turn around, don't drown. The rain chance is at 80%.

Otherwise, there will be mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, but it's not expected to rain all day. The rain chance is around 50%. Highs will be in the low 80s.

The weekend won't be a washout, but forecasts show a few scattered showers and isolated storms Saturday. The rain chance is at 40%. By Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Get ready for highs in the 90s again by Monday and Tuesday.