Lexus and Toyota are the most reliable used-car brands, Consumer Reports says

Americans in the market for a used vehicle can cut their risk of having trouble down the road by considering some brands over others, with Lexus and Toyota topping a newly published list by Consumer Reports.

The nonprofit research and advocacy group's first-ever ranking of 26 brands has Lexus and Toyota holding a commanding advantage over third-placed Mazda. All three brands have held consistent average or better reliability ratings over the years, Consumer Reports noted.

"Brands like Lexus and Toyota have a history of conservative redesigns, incrementally improving their entire product line, rather than introducing many all-new systems," said Steven Elek, senior automotive data analyst at Consumer Reports. "Our data consistently shows over time that cars from those brands are reliable when new and they continue to be reliable as they age," he added.

Acura and Honda round up the top five brands, while Tesla, Dodge and Chrysler placed 24th, 25th and 26th in the ranking, respectively.

Certain brands are less consistent across their model lines. For instance, the 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Equinox have above-average reliability among the six years that generation was offered, yet the entire 2014-2019 Chevrolet Silverado generation proved below average. "It's best to check the reliability ratings for each model year," said Elek. "Making assumptions can prove both costly and inconvenient."

For those looking to spend under 10 grand, CR recommends the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, saying the fuel-efficient sedan "shined for its comfortable ride, relatively roomy interior and effortless power from a turbocharged four-cylinder."

The Hyundai Elantra 2019 is recommended for those with a budget of $15,000 or under, "due to its user-friendly controls, roomy interior with a spacious back seat and impressive fuel efficiency," CR found. The Honda HR-V 2018 is recommended for those looking for an SUV in the same price range.