Lewisville PD disciplines 11 officers over alleged misconduct in prostitution investigation

LEWISVILLE – The Lewisville Police Department released details of a wide-ranging internal affairs investigation Friday, which resulted in 11 law enforcement officers facing discipline stemming from a covert prostitution investigation.

Lewisville Police Chief Brock Rollins said that in October of 2022, the former street crimes unit was assigned to uncover alleged prostitution at nine massage parlors in the city, as well as one in neighboring Flower Mound. The operation lasted until June of 2024, resulting in 32 criminal charges against 28 suspects.

However, the Denton County District Attorney's Office dropped the charges because undercover officers had engaged in "inappropriate physical contact" with suspected prostitutes, Rollins said.

Lewisville PD launched an internal affairs investigation based on the DA's findings, which confirmed the alleged inappropriate contact, as well as alleged violations of "department directives and protocols."

"To the residents of Lewisville, this entire incident is embarrassing and disappointing," Rollins said in a statement. "As the Chief of Police for the Lewisville Police Department, it is my job to ensure the department operates with the utmost professionalism, integrity, and honor. I am sorry that we fell short of that."

Lewisville PD did not go into specifics about the alleged contact but said there was no evidence the officers had sex with the alleged prostitutes.

The department sent the findings to the Texas DPS and Texas Rangers for a criminal investigation, Rollins said, but no charges have been filed yet against the officers.

Rollins and the Lewisville PD command staff decided to discipline some of the officers involved: two sergeants and one officer were fired; one captain was demoted; and five officers and two sergeants were suspended without pay.

Two other officers were also given "counseling entries," which Lewisville PD said are not considered a form of discipline. Several officers were also reassigned within the department.