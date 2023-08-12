Watch CBS News
Local News

Lewisville Lake Park closed indefinitely due to safety concerns, 2 recent drowning deaths

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The swim beach at Lewisville Lake Park is closing indefinitely.

Officials say they're closing the park to public access due to safety concerns associated with several recent incidents, including two drowning deaths.

lewisville-lake-park-closed.jpg
Portions of the Lewisville Lake Park, circled, remain closed due to safety concerns. City of Lewisville

The closure will be in effect until a "more lasting solution can be identified by park and public safety personnel."  

Lower lake levels and a receding shoreline has increased risks associated with swimming at the lake. Officials are urging park visitors to not attempt to bypass warning signs or barricades. 

They are also reminding park visitors that life jackets should be worn anytime a person goes into the water. There are free loaner stations in Lewisville Lake Park and Tower Bay where visitors can get life jackets.  

First published on August 12, 2023 / 12:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.