Lake Dallas animal shelter to permanently close; Adoption fees waived through Sept. 30

NORTH TEXAS — The Lake Dallas animal shelter is permanently closing, the city announced in a press release following approval from the City Council.

Starting Oct. 1, All American Dogs, located on Tischler Road in Pilot Point, will take over animal services. The shelter currently serves 29 municipalities and assists animals of all kinds.

All Lake Dallas animal shelter adoptions are free through Sept. 30.

"We are in an increasingly tight environment for municipal budgets in Texas," said City Manager Luke B. Olson. "While it is difficult, closing the animal shelter and our animal services department will save taxpayers $200,000 over the next year, money that can be reinvested in providing essential city services and road projects for our growing community."

If a chipped animal is found and traced back to a Lake Dallas resident, All American Dogs will return it to its owner. In the event of a late-night rescue, Lake Dallas Police will transport the animal to police headquarters, providing food and water until it can be picked up.