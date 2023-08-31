Gas prices increase ahead of Labor Day weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – If you're going on a road trip for the Labor Day weekend, you might notice an increase in gas prices.

The statewide gas price average in Texas on Thursday is $3.42 per gallon, according to AAA Texas. That's two cents less than on this day last week and is six cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Gas prices in Fort Worth-Arlington and Dallas also sit at $3.42 per gallon.

AAA Texas

"While gas prices have increased slightly in the last few days, holiday travelers will see pump prices fairly close to where they were a year ago," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. "Demand for fuel remains strong which could cause prices to further increase over the holiday. AAA Travel bookings are four percent higher compared to Labor Day 2022 and Hurricane Idalia also put upward pressure on fuel prices."

AAA Texas says this summer has shown record travel numbers – AAA Travel domestic bookings for Labor Day weekend have increased 4% over last year.

Hurricane Idalia has also put pressure on gas prices.

Three refineries have temporarily shut down along the gulf coast, which could cause prices to increase.