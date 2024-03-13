Know before you go: Dallas' St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival

St. Patrick's Day is almost here which means the 43rd Dallas Mavericks St. Patrick's Parade and Festival on Greenville Avenue is getting closer!

It kicks off with honorary grand marshal Mike Modano and his family leading the parade. Afterward, Modano will be attending the unveiling of his statue outside the American Airlines Center at 4 p.m.

Here's what you need to know before you head to Greenville Avenue.

When and where is the parade?

It starts on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. The festival, however, is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The route begins on Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street and ends at SMU Boulevard at Central Expressway.

Do I need to pay to get to the parade?

Admission to the parade is free, but there are plenty of bars and restaurants along the route.

What will the weather look like on Saturday?

Have your rain gear handy! CBS News Texas meteorologists are tracking scattered showers – the chance for rain is 50%.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-60s. The sun will peek out in the afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Will there be road closures?

The stretch of Greenville Avenue from Park Lane to Mockingbird Lane will be closed for the parade route.

Additional road closures include the following that intersect with US-75: Caruth Haven Lane, Southwestern Boulevard, Lovers Lane, University Boulevard and SMU Boulevard.

Dallas Mavericks St. Patrick's Parade and Festival

How can I get to the parade?

If you want to opt out of driving or rideshare, the DART Park Lane Station, Lovers Lane Station and Mockingbird Station are in the vicinity of the route.