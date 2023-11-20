Mike Modano's legacy to be set in stone with statue at American Airlines Center

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Former Dallas Stars player Mike Modano has long been Dallas' most beloved hockey player. He holds nearly every franchise scoring record, playing 20 seasons for the franchise.

And Monday, during the second period of the game, the Stars announced he is being honored with a statue.

In partnership with PNC Bank, the Dallas-based team will unveil Modano's statue at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16 on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center.

The ceremony will be open to the public and will take place before the Stars game against the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.

"What Mike did for our franchise, the City of Dallas and the State of Texas will never be forgotten," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts in a press release. "With his number hanging in the rafters, we're now thrilled to honor and celebrate the indelible impact he made in an everlasting way."

Modano was drafted first overall by the Minnesota North Stars in 1988. Four years later, the North Stars would become the Dallas Stars, and Modano would become the face of the franchise and a beloved figure in Dallas, solidified by the Stanley Cup win in 1999.

He is the highest-scoring United States-born player in NHL history.

His retired jersey already hangs at the American Airlines Center.