Klyde Warren Park sparks the holiday spirit with 52-foot tall Christmas tree

DALLAS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

Crews expect to be finished constructing the iconic, 52-foot tall Christmas tree around 8 p.m. Monday. It takes 10 people about 12 hours to get the whole thing set up.

"You see the beautiful part, but the steel and all the wiring and all the bolts and nuts and everything that go into it, it really is a lot of work," said Mike Kurtz, the owner of the Majestic Christmas Company.

That work includes putting on 40,000 new lights back at the shop before bringing all the pieces to the park. The lights, foliage, and 4,000 ornaments make a big impression when it's completed.

"We really do enjoy it tonight, when the sun goes down and we put the final branches in," Kurtz said. "It's funny, it's almost like moths being drawn to the light. People come out here and take pictures. And we're constantly like, 'Excuse us, let us finish up,' because there's so many people that come and we do enjoy that part."

The Christmas tree has been at Klyde Warren Park every holiday season since the park opened 12 years ago.

The official tree lighting will be on Saturday, Dec. 7. Last year's event brought 35,000 people to the park, and they expect just as many this year.

"We'll have Santa here and all sorts of things for everybody to come, and really kick off the season together," said Kit Sawers, president of Klyde Warren Park. "Klyde Warren Park is really about pulling everyone together and creating these common traditions."

If you can't make it this weekend, you can watch the tree-lighting ceremony live on CBSNewsTexas.com. The park will have other events throughout the month of Dec. as well.

The tree will remain up through Jan.7.