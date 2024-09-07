Multiple people shot in Kentucky; suspect at large, authorities say

Multiple people were shot Saturday near the southeastern Kentucky city of London in what was described as an active shooter situation, authorities said.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that "numerous people were shot" and Interstate 75 was closed about nine miles north of London. No further details were provided.

Trooper Scottie Pennington, a Kentucky State Police spokesperson, wrote on social media that the suspect had not been caught. Pennington urged residents in the area to stay inside. Louisville ATF agents wrote on social media they are responding and assisting state and local police with a "critical incident" near Interstate 75.

"Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a social media post. "Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available."

This is a developing story and will be updated.