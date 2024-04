KELLER — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night in Keller.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Bear Creek Parkway near Bear Creek Park.

The teen was taken to Baylor Hospital in Grapevine where police say she is critical but stable.

The driver of the vehicle is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Keller Police said more information will be released on Friday.