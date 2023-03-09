Dallas Police Department searching for 13-year-old reported missing 1 week ago

EAST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - The Dallas Police Department is searching for Kaylin Rodriguez, 13, who they said may have run away on March 1.

Kaylin Rodriguez, 13 Missing Persons flier

Rodriguez is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her missing person flyer notes she was last seen at the Claremont Apartments at 2742 Highland Rd.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez is urged to call 214.671.4268.

The investigation is ongoing.