Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas Police Department searching for 13-year-old reported missing 1 week ago

/ CBS Texas

EAST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - The Dallas Police Department is searching for Kaylin Rodriguez, 13, who they said may have run away on March 1. 

kayla.jpg
Kaylin Rodriguez, 13 Missing Persons flier

Rodriguez is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Her missing person flyer notes she was last seen at the Claremont Apartments at 2742 Highland Rd. 

Anyone with information about Rodriguez is urged to call 214.671.4268. 

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 1:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.