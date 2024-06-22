Kaufman County burglary turns into chase, ends in Rowlett

ROWLETT — A burglary suspect in Kaufman County led officers on a chase that ended with his arrest in Rowlett Friday afternoon authorities say.

Rowlett Police say officers were dispatched to assist Kaufman County Constables with a burglary in progress around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

The suspect, identified by police as 31-year-old Andrew Blessed, led both Kaufman and Rockwall County agencies on a chase that ended in the 8400 block of Sunset Blvd in Rowlett.

Police say Blessed drove a "presumed stolen rental truck" into an apartment complex parking garage before heading towards his girlfriend's apartment on foot.

According to the press release from Rowlett Police, Blessed then barricaded himself inside the apartment and, "known to be dangerous and willing to fight police, threatened and unlawfully restrained his girlfriend".

Rowlett Police, the Rockwall Police Department SWAT and Rowlett Police Department SWAT were all on scene due to the escalation of the incident.

Police say that after hours of negotiation, they entered the apartment where Blessed was taken into custody without further incident. Kaufman County Constables transported Blessed back to Kaufman County.

His girlfriend was found safe with no injuries and was provided a night's stay at a local hotel, paid for by the Community Organizations Active in Disaster due to the damages from officers' forced entry, according to the press release.

Blessed now faces five felony charges, one misdemeanor, and two felony bond revocation charges.

The Rowlett Police Department says this is still an ongoing investigation.