Software engineering student Karol Planadeball Fernandez awarded U.S. Dept. of State Fellowship

(CBSNewsTexas.com) - Moving to Fort Worth, from Puerto Rico when she was eight years old, Karol Planadeball Fernandez's fascination with computers started as a child.

Karol Planadeball Fernandez, a software engineering student at Embry-Riddle, was one of just 15 students selected this year to receive a U.S. Department of State 2023 Foreign Affairs Information Technology Fellowship. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Now, as one of only 15 students selected for a highly competitive U.S. Department of State 2023 Foreign Affairs Information Technology Fellowship, Planadeball Fernandez continues living her childhood dream, while also serving her country.

The Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University software engineering student said the fellowship will help her pursue her career goals.

It provides up to $43,500 annually for two years in academic funding, plus professional development and mentoring. Additionally, it provides funding for Planadeball Fernandez to complete two summer internships, including one in 2024 in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Department of State, and another overseas in 2025, at a U.S. embassy or consulate.

Upon completion of the program, fellows receive an appointment as an information management specialist in the Foreign Service, with a five-year commitment.