Texas AMBER Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Julez Robinson
SAN ANTONIOI (CBSNewsTexas) - Law enforcement authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for Julez Robinson,14, one week after he was reported missing.
Robinson was last seen around midnight on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio.
He's 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-framed glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt with black Nike shorts and slip ons.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Person's Department at (210) 207.7660.
