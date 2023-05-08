Texas AMBER Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Julez Robinson

SAN ANTONIOI (CBSNewsTexas) - Law enforcement authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for Julez Robinson,14, one week after he was reported missing.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Juelz Robinson from San Antonio, TX, on 05/08/2023 pic.twitter.com/ORKAG6qM6P — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) May 8, 2023

Robinson was last seen around midnight on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio.

He's 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-framed glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt with black Nike shorts and slip ons.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Person's Department at (210) 207.7660.