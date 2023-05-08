Watch CBS News
Texas AMBER Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Julez Robinson

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

SAN ANTONIOI (CBSNewsTexas) - Law enforcement authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for Julez Robinson,14, one week after he was reported missing. 

Robinson was last seen around midnight on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio. 

He's 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-framed glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt with black Nike shorts and slip ons.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Person's Department at (210) 207.7660.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 10:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

