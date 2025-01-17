Texas Rangers' Josh Jung's wiffle ball tournament raises thousands for Miracle League

A big weekend is in store for Globe Life Field, but it's not about baseball — it's about wiffle ball.

On Friday, Josh Jung, the third baseman for the Texas Rangers, hosted the first Backyard Battle alongside MLW Wiffle Ball.

"I'm really enjoying this because I always watch these people on YouTube, and they inspire me to play wiffle ball," said Trevor Gothard from Tyler, Texas.

On top of raising money for great causes, some MLB stars helped get more eyes on wiffle ball.

"Wiffle ball, I know most people really don't realize, think we have an advantage as big leaguers playing out here today, but it levels the playing field completely," said Jung. "It's super hard."

For the Gladewater Bears from Tyler, it's their first time playing.

"I'm just on the Texas Rangers field, and this is the first time I've been here, and I'm just on the field, that's kind of cool," said Spencer Walbridge.

For another team from Houston, coaches love seeing their kids' eyes open in awe.

"I know for the kids it's just really cool to touch the same grass as their heroes," said Michael Prell. "That's a really, really neat experience."

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia met his match during the tournament, and a fastball pitch from Jung made a hard hit on MLW Wiffleball player Brendan Jorgensen.

It's all in good fun, as many young faces watch in admiration.

"That MLB game was just so cool seeing MLB players playing wiffle ball guys," said Jake Sullivan from Rochester, New York. "I never thought I'd see that. I think the amount of people that were watching that was more than I'd ever seen maybe besides some MLW events, so it was really cool."

Organizers say this tournament doubled their expectations with 77 teams total, and it ended up being one of the largest wiffle ball tournaments the U.S. has ever seen.

Proceeds benefit the Rangers Foundation and $10,000 was donated to the Miracle League, a non-profit for children with special needs to have fun on the diamond.

"Watching them swing and sprint around the bases, it just brings so much joy to my heart, and fills my cup for sure," said Jung, who hopes to continue the event for years to come.