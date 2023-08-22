Law enforcement officials seek hit-and-run driver linked to double fatal crash

HOUSTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver they say is responsible for the death of a baby and a 31-year-old man.

Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez, 30 Harris County Sheriff's Office

They released a photo of the wanted driver from the Aug. 19 double fatality crash. His name is Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez, 30.

Investigators said around 11:50 p.m., Vazquez-Gonzalez was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Airline Drive through the Aldine Mail Route Road intersection at a high rate of speed.

One of the victims, Juan Loredo, 31, was traveling westbound in his truck on Aldine Mail Route Road and was turning northbound onto Airline Drive at a red light when the two collided.

Witness testimony and crash damage evidence support that the front of the Chevrolet struck the left side of Loredo's truck. He was ejected from his truck during the crash. Loredo was transported to a local hospital but didn't survive.

A 28-year-old woman, three children, two boys ages 7 and 10, and a 2-month-old infant girl were transported to local hospitals. The infant died the next day at the hospital, police said.

Vazquez Gonzalez fled the scene immediately after the crash, failing to stop and render aid to any of the victims.

He faces two charges of failing to stop and render aid. Anyone who knows where he is should call the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division at 713.274.7400 or HCSO Criminal Warrants at 713.755.6055.