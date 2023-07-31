Jerry Jones says the Dallas Cowboys have what it takes to win the Super Bowl this season

OXNARD, California (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Training camp is underway and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already says the team has a chance at winning the Super Bowl this season.

"We have a talented defense and great coaches to get it done," Jones said.

Speaking of coaches, Jones said that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is fully equipped to call the plays this season following the departure of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

"There is no question, Mike is a proven offensive coordinator and play caller," Jones said. "What has happened is, over that the last four years, he's [gotten] familiar with our personnel…with Quinn, we have two head coaches. They feed off each other."

He hasn't said much about Zack Martin, except that Martin is still under contract with the team.

Martin is reportedly seeking a reworked contract and holding out from training camp until then.

"I don't want to get into it, [but] Zack is a critical part of our success this year," he said. "We all know there's not enough money to go around."

As for the likelihood of the return of Ezekiel Elliott, Jones said the possibility remains.

Elliott reportedly has a visit with the New England Patriots this week.

"I've never closed the door on a possibility [of Zeke returning]," he said. "We have all the respect in the world [for Zeke] as a teammate."

Watch the full interview with Bill Jones and Jerry Jones in the player above.