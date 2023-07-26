Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs signs 5-year extension worth up to $100M

OXNARD, California (CBSNewsTexas.com/AP) – The Dallas Cowboys and four-year veteran Trevon Diggs have agreed to a five-year extension as training camp gets underway.

The extension is worth up to $100 million, according to the Cowboys, making Diggs one of the highest paid CBs in the league.

Diggs was a second-round pick in 2020, so he is entering the final year of his rookie deal after tying for the NFL lead with 17 interceptions over his first three seasons.

The $19.4 million per-year average on the extension is among the top six for cornerbacks, according to overthecap.com.

The Diggs news on reporting day for camp came just as right guard Zack Martin officially became a holdout, a person with knowledge of Martin's decision told The Associated Press.

The six-time All-Pro is seeking a reworked contract, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the talks.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was tight-lipped during the State of the Cowboys on Tuesday about whether or not Martin was going to participate in camp this year.