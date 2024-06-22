Late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek to be honored with new Forever stamp

Alex Trebek's estate sale attracts crowds Estate sale offers fans an intimate look into the private life of Alex Trebek 02:05

Clue: This naturalized U.S. citizen who hosted "Jeopardy!" for 37 years is being honored with a Forever stamp.

Answer: Who is Alex Trebek?

The longtime TV host, who died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, is being remembered with a new Forever stamp by the United States Postal Service. The stamp, which officially goes on sale on July 22, coincides with the show's 60th Diamond Celebration, which honors its remarkable six decades on air.

The sheet of 20 identical stamps features the display of video monitors seen on "Jeopardy!" alongside a photo of Trebek.

Longtime TV host Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, is being remembered with a new Forever stamp by the United States Postal Service United States Postal Service

Written on each stamp is the clue: "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons." Underneath, written upside down, is the response: "Who is Alex Trebek?"

The show's current host, Ken Jennings, announced the stamps during Friday's episode.

What is ... our new favorite US Postal Service stamp? Reserve your #Jeopardy! Alex Trebek Forever stamp tomorrow at https://t.co/2FSCJPpHA9 pic.twitter.com/wHlZXkoIlX — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 21, 2024

Trebek, 80, died on Nov. 8 2020 following a long and public battle with pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019. Despite the diagnosis, he never missed a day of work.

Trebek told "CBS Sunday Morning" in May 2019 that "it wouldn't be right" for him to walk away from the show.

"It wouldn't be right for me to walk away from this if I can possibly do it," Trebek said. "And I managed to do it. So, what's the big deal?"

Trebek started on the quiz show in 1984, and hosted more than 8,000 episodes, taking home six Daytime Emmys.