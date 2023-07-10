'It is the heaviest loss': Jennifer Holmes' family shocked after close friend admitted to her murder

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Grapevine police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman whose body was found in Grapevine Lake last week.

Thirty-five-year-old Daniel Burch was arrested after admitting to police that he violently killed Jennifer Holmes during the early morning hours of July 5.

Daniel Burch Grapevine Police Department

Amanda McNew with the Grapevine Police Department said Burch described their relationship as "close friends," which makes the news so shocking to Holmes' family, who spoke to CBS News Texas off camera.

According to police, the pair were living together and were arguing on the way to the lake when Burch pulled over on Fairway Drive and shot Holmes multiple times. Her body was then taken to the water.

The next day, a driver called 911 saying her passenger thought he saw a body floating near the spillway on the right side of the dam.

McNew said that call led them to identify Holmes' body and eventually led them to key evidence that pointed detectives to Burch.

"It speaks to the importance of...when you see something, say something," she said. "This call helped us solve a murder."

Burch is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Holmes' sister, Jessica West, told CBS News Texas in part, "It is extremely difficult to make sense of this horrific tragedy...nothing will ever be the same for our family ever again without her. It is the heaviest loss I have ever experienced in my lifetime."