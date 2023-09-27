Man accused of killing Jenean Chapman facing murder charge

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The man police identified as a suspect in the homicide of Jenean Chapman, 46, was arrested in Austin the day after her body was found.

James Patrick, 48, was taken into custody by University of Texas Police on Sept. 26.

Chapman was found dead inside a downtown Dallas apartment Monday afternoon. The following day, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Officer determined Chapman's death was a homicide.

Patrick is facing a murder charge.

He's currently in custody in Travis County.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact detective John Valdez at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.