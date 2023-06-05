Itasca ISD suspends Superintendent Michael Stevens after arrest for involvement in solicitation sting

ITASCA (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Itasca ISD Superintendent Michael Stevens has been suspended, days after he was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The Itasca ISD Board of Trustees met early Monday morning and took immediate action to suspend Stevens.

The board has appointed Keith Boles to serve as interim superintendent, starting June 6. Itasca ISD says Boles has previously served in the district as interim superintendent and "is known and respected by our community."

Stevens, a former coach, principal and assistant principal in various districts around Texas, was communicating with an undercover officer via a social media app. He thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl.

Stevens was planning to go to Houston and engage in sex acts with the person he thought was a 15-year-old girl before he was arrested.

The school district said they are confident that there are no connections between allegations made against Stevens and students at Itasca ISD.

"Our students are safe and will continue to thrive and succeed with the dedicated attention and service brought by our outstanding parents and staff," the district said.

Stevens made his first court appearance on June 2. His lawyer asked for a $10,000 bond, but instead got a $100,000 bond.

He must also undergo random drug testing, is restricted in travel and must not have contact with anyone under the age of 17.