Itasca ISD Superintendent Michael Stevens arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor

ITASCA (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Itasca ISD superintendent is among a group of adults arrested for online solicitation of a minor.

Michael Stevens Itasca ISD

Michael Stevens, 47, was arrested on June 1 at Itasca High School. He is the seventh person to be arrested in the solicitation sting.

Stevens, a former coach, principal and assistant principal in various districts around Texas, was communicating with an undercover officer via a social media app. He thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen said Stevens sent photos of his private parts to the investigator and asked for nude images and videos in return.

Some of Stevens' photos appeared to be taken in his office, Rosen said.

Stevens was planning to go to Houston and engage in sex acts with the person he thought was a 15-year-old girl before he was arrested.

"You must make it a priority to know what your children are doing online," Rosen said. "As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm."