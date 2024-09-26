Irving police arrest pediatric medical assistant, ask potential victims to reach out

IRVING – Police are urging parents to speak with their children after a North Texas medical assistant was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

Angel Nunez, 25, had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple young patients on several occasions at Little Spurs Pediatrics, police said. He was employed as a medical assistant at that time and worked at multiple locations, including Irving, Grand Prairie, Arlington and Fort Worth between August 2023 and August 2024.

Angel Nunez, 25. Irving Police Department

When Nunez gave medical exams, those patients weren't aware at the time that they were being abused, police said.

He was arrested on Sept. 5 and was charged with indecency with a child. He bonded out of the Dallas County Jail on Sept. 7.

Irving police are encouraging anyone who could have interacted with Nunez to talk with their children, family members and friends. If anyone knows of a victim or is a victim, contact Investigator Padrutt at (972) 721-6565 or apadrutt@cityofirving.org. They can also contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.

Police said Little Spurs Pediatrics has been fully cooperative during the investigation.