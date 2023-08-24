Irving cops seize shrooms, weed, cocaine and cash from home

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A drug bust in Irving was a mixed bag of cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and THC.

Patrol division officers went out to the house this week after receiving a narcotics complaint. Once inside, in addition to the narcotics, they also found a Glock handgun, more than $2,000, and numerous distribution baggies and scales.

The department celebrated the bust on social media, posting "Great job, officers!"

Our patrol division officers made contact at a residence to investigate a narcotics complaint that we received. After... Posted by Irving Police Department on Thursday, August 24, 2023

They also shared their tip line for anyone else wanting to report illegal drug activity. Here it is: (972) 721.6965 or email ipdvicnar@cityofirving.org.