Irving cops seize shrooms, weed, cocaine and cash from home

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A drug bust in Irving was a mixed bag of cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and THC. 

Patrol division officers went out to the house this week after receiving a narcotics complaint. Once inside, in addition to the narcotics, they also found a Glock handgun, more than $2,000, and numerous distribution baggies and scales. 

The department celebrated the bust on social media, posting "Great job, officers!"

They also shared their tip line for anyone else wanting to report illegal drug activity. Here it is: (972) 721.6965 or email ipdvicnar@cityofirving.org.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 11:05 AM

