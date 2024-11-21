Investigation underway after dead baby found in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY — The Ellis County Sheriff's Office launched a criminal investigation after a dead baby was found in Red Oak Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call around 1:45 p.m. from a sanitation crew working their route in the 1300 block of St. Andrews Drive.

A news release does not say where the baby was located; however criminal investigators confirmed the report. The child has not been identified.

This is a developing story.

In July, Fort Worth Police investigated a newborn baby found in a dumpster at an apartment complex on Norma Street. That case remains under investigation.