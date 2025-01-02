Investigation underway after inmate found unresponsive at North Richland Hills jail

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the North Richland Hills Detention Facility.

North Richland Hills police said the inmate, a 47-year-old man, was found unresponsive in his bed during a routine cell check on Jan. 1.

Police said CPR was initiated and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died just before 10 a.m.

The man was arrested by the Watauga Police Department for driving while intoxicated on Dec. 31. He was booked into the detention facility around 3:45 p.m, according to police.

NRH police said the incident is currently under investigation, including the circumstances surrounding the death, which is standard procedure.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.