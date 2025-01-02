Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after inmate found unresponsive at North Richland Hills jail

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the North Richland Hills Detention Facility.

North Richland Hills police said the inmate, a 47-year-old man, was found unresponsive in his bed during a routine cell check on Jan. 1.

Police said CPR was initiated and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died just before 10 a.m.

The man was arrested by the Watauga Police Department for driving while intoxicated on Dec. 31. He was booked into the detention facility around 3:45 p.m, according to police.

NRH police said the incident is currently under investigation, including the circumstances surrounding the death, which is standard procedure.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.