Cleanup, investigation continues after explosion at Sandman Hotel in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – The investigation continued overnight Monday into Tuesday morning following an explosion that happened at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth.

Twenty-one people were injured Monday as a result of a gas explosion at a historic downtown Fort Worth hotel, according to police.

As a result, there are street closures at 7th Street, 9th Street and Houston Street; 7th Street, 9th Street and Throckmornton Street; and Houston Street, 8th Street and Main Street. This is considered the "hot zone."

J. Pollozani with the Fort Worth Police Department advises that if you work in the hot zone to stay away, as it is considered an immediate danger zone.

Currently, the Fort Worth Fire Department and Fort Worth Police Department are handling cleanup and investigation. Pollozani said that as of now, everyone involved with the explosion is accounted for.

Cleanup is expected to take several days, he said.

As of Tuesday morning, there is no update on the condition of the victims.

The first call came in at 3:32 p.m., followed by multiple calls reporting a "type of explosion" at the Sandman Hotel, located at 810 Houston St., according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Witnesses say the blast was so powerful, it shook the entire block and blew out windows at nearby buildings.

In video of the aftermath, there is debris scattered across multiple blocks in downtown Fort Worth and large chunks of walls and window frames blown out.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says that while they believe the explosion is related to natural gas, they're still working with the ATF and the FBI to determine what exactly triggered the blast.

If you have questions about the hot zone or have a business in the hot zone, you can contact the emergency operations center for assistance at 817-392-8866.