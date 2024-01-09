Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis updates cleanup, investiagtion at Sandman Hotel The Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said he believes all the patients are all adults and no children were injured. As of Tuesday afternoon, one patient injured as a result of the explosion was transferred to Parkland for major burns, two were admitted for injuries at JPS and four were treated and released. FEMA structural experts were brought in Monday night along with cadaver dogs to make sure no one was trapped. "We can confidently say at this point we have no indication that anybody is missing," said Davis.