Internet access crucial for students, says Collin County Boys & Girls Clubs CEO

NORTH TEXAS – For students like Praise Louis, having access to the internet is crucial.

"We do our schoolwork on the computers," she said. "Multiplication, division."

"Very rarely are they coming in with books where you sit down with a paper and pen," Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County CEO Shawn Wills said.

Wills noted that many students don't have internet access at home.

"Over 51% of our kids are on free or reduced meals," she said. "That may not be the top priority if families have to pay for rent and groceries and transportation, so we are very grateful for the partnership that we have with AT&T."

AT&T's Connected Learning Center inside the McKinney club is giving students like Praise a safe space to get online.

Three months ago, the Dallas-based company committed to opening 100 Connected Learning Centers across the country by 2027. They're halfway there.

Each location is equipped with internet and technology supplied by corporate partners. In North Texas, multiple centers are up and running in underserved communities.

AT&T Connected Learning Centers in DFW:

Family Gateway (opened 2021; 19373 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX 75252)

For Oak Cliff (opened 2021; 907 E Ledbetter Dr., Dallas, TX 75216)

City Square (opened 2021; 1610 S Malcolm X Blvd., Dallas, TX 75226)

Jewish Family Service (opened 2023; 5402 Arapaho Rd., Dallas, TX 75248)

Puede Network (opened 2024; 1113 E Jefferson Blvd Suite 120, Dallas, TX 75203)

BGC of Collin County-McKinney Branch (opened 2024; 701 South Church Street, McKinney, TX 75069)

"The usage varies in the different types of centers, so of course the Boys & Girls Clubs and in addition, then we have adults that use many of our Connected Learning Centers," said Mylayna Albright, AT&T's assistant VP of corporate responsibility. "They use that for everything from going online to search for jobs to conducting online banking, just day-to-day things that we need."

AT&T has also given away more than 5,000 laptops to DFW-area families this year.