Interfaith event at Dallas synagogue shines light on community safety

By Steve Pickett, Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A special interfaith event tonight is shining light on enhanced community safety measures currently underway throughout the North Texas Jewish community. 

Those measures are happening as the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war continues to climb, four days after the militant group launched a surprise assault on Israel from Gaza — leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare "we are at war." 

More than 1,000 people have signed up to attend the event at an undisclosed synagogue in Dallas. 

"Our community has family there, our community has close relationships with those who are no longer with us, or missing, and that's just devastating," shared Director of Community Security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Bill Humphrey. 

With a rising death count, and an escalation of firepower between the Israeli military and the militant Islamic movement of Hamas, a parked Dallas police patrol unit near a Dallas synagogue is the new normal. 

Humphrey confirmed the elevated security campaign with Dallas police and other agencies. 

"The real message is constant security presence. We just never let up. You'll see Dallas police, you'll see a presence, yes... a feeling of comfort, but many more layers," explained Humphrey. 

The FBI's Dallas office released a statement, which said in part, that it has no "information regarding imminent threats."

However, the agency urged people to report any suspicious activity. 

"Making sure what's supposed to be normal is normal, and if doesn't look right, make that 911 call to get involved."

First published on October 10, 2023 / 5:17 PM

