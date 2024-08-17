"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" hat fetches $630,000 at auction

Harrison Ford on making the ordinary extraordinary Harrison Ford on making the ordinary extraordinary 09:36

The iconic hat worn by the titular character in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" fetched $630,000 at auction on Thursday alongside movie memorabilia from "Star Wars", "Harry Potter" and "James Bond" productions.

There were 37 bids for the iconic hat won by Harrison Ford, who played the intrepid archaeologist, Dr Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones, Jr., according to the auction house Propstore.

Released in 1984, the Steven Spielberg-directed film was nominated for two Academy Awards and grossed $333,107,271 worldwide. The film was set in India in 1935 and Ke Huy Quan, who starred in the Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once" beat out 6,000 other kids for the role of Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

Harrison Ford, Jonathan Ke Quan and Kate Capshaw are lead through a temple in a scene from the film 'Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom', 1984. / Getty Images

The hat was worn by Ford or his stunt double, American stuntman Dean Ferrandini, in many of the movie's most memorable scenes, said the auction house, including the yellow raft on the snow-covered mountain, as well as in the river scene.

Ferrandini, who worked on over 100 films and shows during his career, died last year. The hat came from his collection, the BBC reported.

The fedora was created by the Herbert Johnson Hat Company in London and perched on Jones' head as he raced from London to Sri Lanka to the United States where the movie was shot. The sweatband is stamped with the initials "I J" in gold, a feature applied specifically to the hats made for the three original installments of the Indiana Jones saga, the auction house said.

Made of sable-colored rabbit felt the fedora featured a dark brown ribbon and a leather sweatband and incorporated a more tapered crown than the prior film.

Another "Temple of Doom" fedora auctioned in 2021 sold for just over $431,000, including a buyer's premium, according to the auction house.

Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones' fedora hat from the movie "Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom" is exhibited during a press preview of Prop Store's Iconic Film & TV Memorabilia on May 14, 2021, in Valencia, California. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images