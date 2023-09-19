I-Team: 7 years after dying in police custody, civil trial starts in the death of Tony Timpa

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — More than seven years after 32-year-old Tony Timpa died in police custody after calling 911 for help, the civil trial against four Dallas police officers began Monday.

During opening statements, Timpa family attorney Geoff Henley said, "These men [officers] broke the promise of 911 and then laughed about it."

Henley then showed the eight jurors the police body camera from the night Timpa died.

"Tony's death of 14 minutes and seven seconds was reckless, unforgivable, and outright despicable," he said.

The defense argued the officers only restrained Timpa so they could get him the medical treatment he needed. During opening statements, attorneys representing the four officers said Timpa led a secret life of drug and alcohol abuse.

The defense said drugs and Timpa's heart condition—not the officers' actions that night—caused Timpa's death.

On an August night in 2016, Timpa was the midst of a mental health crisis when he called 911. Timpa told the dispatcher he was scared, off his medication, and had taken cocaine.

Two security guards from an adult video store had restrained Timpa, who was running out into traffic, when Dallas police officers arrived.

With Timpa's hands cuffed and feet zip-tied, officers pinned Timpa face down. Police body camera footage shows Dallas officer Dustin Dillard had his knee on Timpa's back for more than 13 minutes.

Timpa can be heard on the video telling the officers, "You are going to kill me."

He repeatedly asked for help, saying "help me" more than 35 times.

After 11 minutes with the officer's knee on his back, Timpa went silent. The officers can be heard on video joking and laughing that Timpa had fallen asleep. It is only when they place him on a stretcher that they question whether he's alive.

Dillard is heard on the video saying, "I hope I didn't kill him," followed by more laughter from the officers.

Even before jury selection began Monday, the defense raised concerns about finding an impartial jury due to the media coverage of the case.

In July, the federal judge delayed the cause due to the media coverage. However, on Monday, he denied the motion to relocate the case.