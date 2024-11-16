Hundreds protest JNF Conference in Dallas, accusing organization of funding Gaza violence

DALLAS – Hundreds of pro-Palestine and anti-war protesters marched to the Hilton Anatole in Dallas on Saturday to protest the Jewish National Fund (JNF) conference. The protesters claim that the JNF, a Zionist nonprofit organization, is funding actions that result in the killing of civilians in Gaza.

The Global Conference for Israel is scheduled to run through Nov. 17.

"We're aware of anti-American and anti-Israel protests in the area," a Jewish National Fund-USA spokesperson said. "However, we've been overwhelmed by the love and support of the Dallas community, who have come out in full force to attend our sold-out Global Conference for Israel.

"We're also thankful to have the highly professional Dallas Police Department and other law enforcement agencies who are ensuring we haven't experienced any disruptions as we work to build a better, brighter future for the land and people of Israel."

Meanwhile, the protesters said in a news release that they are protesting the entire duration of the conference to "make it loud and clear that the architects of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians are not welcome in Dallas."

"Over a year into the genocide on Gaza, and with a death toll surpassing 186,000 Palestinians according to the Lancet report, the JNF has been clear in their expansionist aims into the broader region," the news release said. "The JNF has been complicit in the violent land theft and ethnic cleansing of Palestine since its founding in 1901 by working to secure land for a Jewish-supremacist state. The organization helped to facilitate the Nakba of 1948 and is complicit in the continued expansion of Jewish-only settlements across historic Palestine that are deemed illegal under international law. Even the pro-Israel government of Canada has revoked the JNF's charitable status due to its funneling of money to the Israeli military. Most recently, the JNF Canada lost their court appeal to this decision and have been forced to dispose of tens of millions in assets."

In the statement, North Texas-based organizer and activist William Josef of Jewish V oice for Peace said, "We see it as our mandate to decouple our rich religious and cultural heritage from the settler-colonial ideology that is Zionism. The JNF has lied to our people, pretending that their blue boxes in many of our synagogues merely raise funds to plant trees in the Holy Land – ignoring the fact that these trees are planted on stolen land, often to cover up the ruins of displaced Palestinian villages.

"We have attempted to express our concerns to Hilton management about the JNF's genocide-enabling Global Conference for Israel. Despite routine and exhaustive attempts by email, phone, and in-person, the Hilton Anatole's management has rebuffed us, making clear their support for the JNF's ecocide and ethnic cleansing."